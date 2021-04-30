News / National
'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa who came to power in November 2017 has done a good job in transforming the country's economy in the past three-and-a-half years but the world does not know this because he is a lousy politician and a poor communicator.
This was said by former Movement for Democratic Change legislator Eddie Cross, who is now a member of the President's Advisory Council and was a member of the Monetary Policy Committee until the beginning of this year, in an interview with South Africa's Biznews radio.
Mnangagwa replaced Robert Mugabe, who had been at the helm of the country for 37 years -the first seven as Prime Minister and the remainder as President, through military intervention.
Source - The Insider
