Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 28-YEAR-OLD Mount Darwin woman who attempted to kill her husband in arson after she accused him of spreading HIV/AIDS to her.The woman who can not be named for ethical reasons was sentenced to five years in jail by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo yesterday.The magistrate conditionally suspended the sentence to 840hours of community service.The woman pleaded with court not to sent her to jail because she committed the case in anger after contracting the deadly disease."Your worship l did commit the crime under anger this man is HIV positive and was not telling me the truth l then saw Antiretroviral (ARV) stached in a sack and l could not control my temper," lamented the woman.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that on October 23 the woman came home late and had a misunderstanding with her husband before setting the bedroom hut on fire where the husband was sleeping in.The husband tried to get out through the door but it was locked from outside.He managed to break the door and escaped when he was outside he tried to save a few property from burning and he was also burnt on his back in the process.Value of the property destroyed is $37 525.Twitter@ simbasitho