Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

Zanu PF will roll out the revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act to the country's ten provinces as part of educating various business groups on the contents of the new policy framework.The revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act is meant to ensure that it fits within the country's new economic thrust.Party Secretary for Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Dr Mike Bimha confirmed the development saying they are receiving calls from various business communities across the country seeking to understand the revised Indigenisation and Economic Empowerment Act.Last week, the party leadership visited the country's industrial hub, Bulawayo where they met with various business stakeholders."There has been a call by various players who were in Bulawayo saying come to our areas so that we can also participate fully and that we can also be able to interact. We are now considering moving to other areas. We are now going to Manicaland, Midlands and other provinces."We want to make sure we avail ourselves to those areas, and that we have an opportunity for our business people there and various interest groups also to participate," said Dr Bimha.He continued: "While last week's meeting was intended for Bulawayo, but we had also a lot of interest from people as far as Victoria Falls who were there. We also had people coming from Gweru, Kwekwe, and Harare."