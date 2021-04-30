Form 5 classes start on Monday

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE 2021 Form Five classes will begin on Monday next week, with learners required to pay fees proportional to the remainder of the First Term school days.A circular from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Mrs Tumisang Thabela, says that the current school term is expected to end on June 4.The letter which is addressed to school authorities states that all World Health Organisation Covid-19 guidelines are still in all in all schools."The 2021 Form Five classes will commence on Monday, the 10th of May 2021, for all schools across the country. Fees will be paid on a pro-rata basis using the following formula: Number of days remaining multiplied by approved fees for Term One divided by total number of days in Term One," said Mrs Thabela."All addresses are to ensure that Form Five classes commence on the given date and that the World Health Organisation guidelines on the management of Covid-19 are adhered to."