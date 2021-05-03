News / National
Hospital hails MDC activist
4 hrs ago | Views
Mvurwi hospital has hailed MDC Alliance activist Thulan Mcumillan Ndlovu for recently assisting them with transport to carry their equipments from Suwoguru clinic to the main Hospital which was declared a Covid 19 center last year.
In a letter seen by this publication signed by the hospital acting medical superintendent Samuel Takawira, the hospital expressed gratitude.
"We would like to express our utmost gratitude for your assistance in the transportation of our assets from Suwoguru Clinic to Mvurwi Hospital, your assistance is greatly appreciated," reads part of the letter.
Ndlovu is MDC Alliance's shadow Member of Parliament in Mazowe North and was part of the opposition activists who were arrested for protesting against fuel hiking of prices.
Source - Byo24news