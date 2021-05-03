20 000t grain delivered to GMB

News / National

by Staff reporter

Over 20 000 tonnes of grain have been delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) by farmers, with indications that national maize production was dominated by the communal sector.Most farmers are still harvesting their maize and deliveries are expected to continue as moisture content reach acceptable levels.Maize with a moisture content of 12,5 percent is accepted by GMB. GMB chief executive, Mr Rockie Mutenha yesterday said by Wednesday, farmers had delivered 17 000 tonnes of maize, representing an increase from the 4 750 tonnes that had been delivered to the parastatal during the same period last year."We have also received 3 000 tonnes of soya beans up from 147 tonnes during the same period last year and 645 tonnes of traditional grains compared to 12 tonnes delivered during the corresponding period last season," he said.About 2,7 million tonnes of maize are expected this season, the highest yield in 20 years. Maize production is expected to increase by 199 percent from the 907 628 tonnes produced in the 2019/2020 season.This is mainly attributable to an increase in the good rains received, which was well distributed throughout the season.In addition to the good rainfall season in the 2020/2021 season, the adoption of the climate-proofed Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept, significantly contributed to increased yield levels, supported by well-coordinated input programmes.According to the Second Crop and Livestock Assessment report prepared by the Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Ministry, communal farmers are expected to produce 988 782 tonnes of maize, A1, 706 372 tonnes of maize and A2, 679 785 tonnes.The old resettlement sector is expected to produce 232 995, small-scale commercial 102 710 tonnes and peri-urban 15 526 tonnes.