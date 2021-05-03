Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The trial of MDC-Alliance members Joana Mamombe, Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova on allegations of faking their abductions sometime last year, was yesterday suspended until determination by the High Court of their urgent application filed this week to stay the trial.

The trio is facing charges of publishing falsehoods prejudicial to the State. Through their lawyers Mr Alec Muchadehama and Mr Jeremiah Bamu, they denied the charges when they appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Mrs Bianca Makwande, who dismissed their various requests which the court felt were aimed at delaying the trial.

The three, who are out on bail, made false claims of having been abducted, tortured and sexually abused as punishment for staging an anti-Government protest.

They are understood to be seeking postponement of the trial on various grounds deemed to be delaying tactics which include claims of suffering temporary insanity.

Before bail was granted this week, lawyers representing Mamombe asked for a temporary suspension of her bail reporting conditions claiming she was not feeling well and was under the care of a psychiatrist.  

The State is expected to lead evidence showing that the trio lied about the abductions to advance a political agenda aimed at discrediting and eventually overthrowing the Government.

On Monday this week, the defence filed an application for review of the lower court proceedings and an urgent chamber application to stay the trial pending determination of the review application.

Yesterday, the urgent application was brought before Justice Tawanda Chitapi who postponed to next Thursday. He stayed the trial of the three until the court decided the urgent application.

"The trial of the three applicants in case number CRB ACC 45-47/20 is hereby temporary stayed pending the determination of this urgent application," he said.  

"To enable determination of the matter and to meet the request of the parties for the transcript of proceedings in the said case, to be availed at the applicant's cost, the Clerk of Court shall ensure that the transcribed record of proceedings is availed to the applicants' legal practitioner by 2pm on 7 May, 2021."  

The judge also ordered the trio's lawyer to ensure that copies of the record were filed and served on the respondent's lawyers by close of business today.

In her ruling last month, Mrs Makwande said there was no order that was placed before the court staying proceedings in the matter and ordered the trial to start. But Mr Muchadehama then sought the recusal of Ms Makwande from the matter, but she refused to entertain his application for her recusal saying they had already made the application at the High Court through their request for a review on ruling on separation of trials.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party implodes?

2 hrs ago | 2019 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Form 5 classes start on Monday

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Court frees Zimra duo charged with criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chiwenga says parastatal failure unacceptable

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chirambadare granted $5 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's breakneck inflation rate slows

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

MPs unite is ruckus call for better wages for teachers - yet none of MPs want free elections, that's a bridge too far

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

We are in far greater danger from the Zimbabwean regime than from COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Ugandan former child soldier turned rebel commander jailed for 25 years for war crimes

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs unite over civil servants pay

20 hrs ago | 4913 Views

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

23 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

23 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days