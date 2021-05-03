Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S ambitions to produce oil and gas along the Zambezi basin in Muzarabani is taking shape with Australian Stock Exchange (ASE)-listed firm Invictus Energy set to commence a seismic programme in the "next few weeks", the Zimbabwe Independent reported.

This comes after Invictus Energy and the government signed a Petroleum Exploration Development and Production Agreement (PEDPA). Under the PEDPA, Invictus Energy was granted rights to undertake production for the next 25 years and the project was granted a Special Economic Zone (Sez) status.

Deliberations are already underway to finalise the Petroleum Production Sharing Agreement (PPSA). The PPSA will, among other salient matters, spell out the sharing ratios that will accrue to Invictus, the government and other stakeholders on oil output and profits. Invictus Energy chief executive Scott McMillan said preparatory work to roll out exploration drilling was underway.

"We are excited to commence our seismic programme very soon. The equipment is being mobilised and will be in the country in the next few weeks. Once the equipment arrives, we will train about 85 local personnel," McMillan said.

"We are pleased that both the seismic and the drilling programme will involve a local content component in terms of personnel and services. The seismic programme will gather more geophysical data which assists us in seeing beneath the surface."

The equipment is being mobilised and will be in the country in the next few weeks.

The firm has so far injected US$4 million into the preliminary stages of the project whose commercial viability is projected to transform Zimbabwe into an oil producing country.

He said: "The findings from our exploration process so far have determined that all the ingredients required for a working petroleum system are present within the Cahora Bassa Basin.

"We do see some encouraging signs on the seismic data, but the only way to prove the presence of hydrocarbons is through drilling.

"The interest of the local community will be determined through the Petroleum Product Sharing Agreement that is currently being finalised with the government of Zimbabwe.

"This agreement details what will accrue to the Zimbabwean community. We will also continue implementing our corporate social responsibility activities."

In the long term, the firm also intends to list on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX). The bourse was established in October 2020, to lure Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

"We have the option of bringing in a partner in the short term to participate in the drilling and then if successful, then in the development phase," McMillan said.

"This is typical at this stage of the project where the risk is the highest and it is not unusual to see three or five partners in a project, particularly for a frontier basin where no wells have been drilled before."

Invictus Energy intends to sink two wells in Muzarabani at a cost of US$20 million by September, which will be a key milestone to determine whether Zimbabwe can set up viable oil production operations.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora party implodes?

2 hrs ago | 2020 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

2 hrs ago | 385 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

3 hrs ago | 556 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

3 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

3 hrs ago | 286 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

3 hrs ago | 186 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

3 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

3 hrs ago | 243 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

3 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

3 hrs ago | 660 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

3 hrs ago | 387 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 649 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 201 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

3 hrs ago | 152 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

3 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

4 hrs ago | 754 Views

Form 5 classes start on Monday

14 hrs ago | 585 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk arrested

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Court frees Zimra duo charged with criminal abuse of office

14 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu PF speaks on revised Indigenisation Act

14 hrs ago | 504 Views

Chiwenga says parastatal failure unacceptable

14 hrs ago | 724 Views

Chirambadare granted $5 000 bail

14 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zimbabwe's breakneck inflation rate slows

14 hrs ago | 499 Views

Wife attempts to kill husband in arson

14 hrs ago | 969 Views

MPs unite is ruckus call for better wages for teachers - yet none of MPs want free elections, that's a bridge too far

14 hrs ago | 308 Views

We are in far greater danger from the Zimbabwean regime than from COVID-19

18 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Ugandan former child soldier turned rebel commander jailed for 25 years for war crimes

20 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC MPs unite over civil servants pay

20 hrs ago | 4913 Views

'Mnangagwa is a lousy politician and communicator'

23 hrs ago | 3325 Views

Mutsvangwa begs journalists to write positive stories on Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 939 Views

Zimbabwe considers mass elephant killing

23 hrs ago | 1763 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days