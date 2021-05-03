Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

High Court denies passport officer bail

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A passport officer at the Registrar-General's Office will remain in custody pending trial on charges allegedly demanding a bribe from a passport applicant after the High Court threw out her appeal for bail.

Prisca Moyo (46) who was arrested along with her alleged accomplice Nicholas Chogugudza (35), is facing a separate charge of criminal abuse of office Moyo.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda denied Moyo bail citing high risk of interference with witnesses, following a finding that police are facing challenges in their investigations at the passport office.

It was the court's view that no bail condition was likely to stop communication between Moyo and his workmates.

"Accordingly, the decision a quo, dismissing the appellant's bail application cannot be faulted because the risk of interference is high. The appeal be and is hereby dismissed."

According to the State, on March 25 Betty Choice Madekufamba, who had applied for a passport last year, went to Makombe Building for collection her document.

She was told she was not eligible to get one as she had no permit and was not employed outside the country and was also advised that the issuance of ordinary passports had been temporarily suspended by authorities.

It is alleged that after the information, she was approached by a man who solicited US$20 for the search and production of the passport. Madekufamba reportedly approached the Registrar's office and a report was made and a trap was organised.

Reports are that she was approached by Chogugudza who allegedly said he wanted US$20 for the passport to be retrieved. He reportedly approached Moyo and the passport was retrieved.

He took it to Madekufamba and was given the trap money leading to the duo's arrest.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

1 hr ago | 145 Views

Privatization plans off rails

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Tocky vibes unfazed by fashion police

9 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

9 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Sangoma snatches client's hubby

9 hrs ago | 2374 Views

Man labels mother-in-law a hooker

9 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Checklist for an ideal wife

9 hrs ago | 1643 Views

'Only vote for rich political candidates'

9 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Kariba primes for real estate growth

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Actor, Director, Musician & Philanthropist Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Concert 2021

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Soda ululates rehabilitation of Kariba dam

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

If Zimbabwe govt desires positive reportage then needs to act responsibly, as media not there to lie on their behalf

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

In Zim, we need another dictionary to define the term 'Development'

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mwonzora party implodes?

14 hrs ago | 5912 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

14 hrs ago | 812 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

14 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

14 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

14 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

14 hrs ago | 151 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

14 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

14 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

14 hrs ago | 844 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

14 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

14 hrs ago | 137 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

14 hrs ago | 463 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

15 hrs ago | 1265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days