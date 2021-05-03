Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN opposition and rights groups have held an online protest against proposed constitutional amendments that would allow the president to handpick top judges.  Thousands of people viewed the Thursday night rally, which was streamed online to avoid arrests amid a coronavirus lockdown and ban on public gatherings.

Stanley Gwanzura - better known as Pastor G, a Zimbabwean gospel musician - sang "It Shall Be Well" as the opposition and rights groups started the online "rally" Thursday evening.

Jestina Mukoko, a director of a rights NGO named the Zimbabwe Peace Project, was one of the organizers of the #ResistDictatorshipConstitution rally.

"Should we just allow a few people to amend the constitution? As Zimbabweans, should we allow ourselves to be short-changed? It removes the tenets that we want to aspire to get to as Zimbabweans: democracy, transparency, and accountability. If these amendments are allowed to take root, it means what we will have at the end is a dictatorship and this is why we are saying #ResistDictatorshipConstitution," Mukoko said.

The three-hour-plus online rally sought to mobilise Zimbabweans to stop President Emmerson Mnangagwa from signing the amendments into law.

The amendments, passed by parliament Tuesday, would allow the president to appoint judges to the Constitutional, Supreme and High Courts without lawmakers' approval. The president would also choose his two vice presidents without an election and be able to delay the retirement of the chief justice by five years.

Critics are accusing the ruling Zanu-PF party of seeking to undermine the judiciary.

Among those who took part in Thursday's protest was 22-year-old Namatai Kwekweza, who is already facing charges of holding a protest last year against the amendments.

She said young Zimbabweans must "rise up against" the movement to amend the constitution, which was hailed as progressive by most countries in 2013.

"These people are authoring standards by which Zimbabweans in 2013 agreed to be governed. They are authoring those standards without the consent of the people. The people of this country would have said no. The lockdown was taken advantage [of]. They knew the civil society, the opposition could not mobilize, because we were under the lockdown," Kwekweza said.

Tafadzwa Mugwadi, director of information for Zanu-PF, said the removal of a running mate clause was meant to ensure a president can chose his vice presidents and ensure stability of the government.  On hand-picking judges, Mugwadi said the procedure is not without precedent.

"The process of appointment of Supreme Court judges in the United States of America is no different from the framework that has been put in place. This is what happens across jurisdictions. The point that I am trying to make is not to say we are trying to follow the United States of America on this issue but the justice delivery system is a technical task that requires maturity, wisdom and experience," he said.

But contrary to Mugwadi's comparison, in the U.S., presidents nominate Supreme Court justices but they must win approval in the Senate.

Along with the online protesters, the amendments have been condemned on social media by the main opposition party the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance, and its leader, Nelson Chamisa.

However, the president is expected to sign the bill in the next few days.

Source - VOA

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

1 hr ago | 145 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

1 hr ago | 189 Views

Privatization plans off rails

5 hrs ago | 440 Views

Tocky vibes unfazed by fashion police

9 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Cyril Ramaphosa's 'plot' to kill the ANC

9 hrs ago | 3032 Views

Sangoma snatches client's hubby

9 hrs ago | 2375 Views

Man labels mother-in-law a hooker

9 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Checklist for an ideal wife

9 hrs ago | 1643 Views

'Only vote for rich political candidates'

9 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Kariba primes for real estate growth

9 hrs ago | 595 Views

Actor, Director, Musician & Philanthropist Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Concert 2021

10 hrs ago | 77 Views

Soda ululates rehabilitation of Kariba dam

10 hrs ago | 555 Views

If Zimbabwe govt desires positive reportage then needs to act responsibly, as media not there to lie on their behalf

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

In Zim, we need another dictionary to define the term 'Development'

10 hrs ago | 384 Views

Mwonzora party implodes?

14 hrs ago | 5914 Views

MDC Alliance trio seeks magistrate, prosecutor recusal

14 hrs ago | 812 Views

Former UZ dean knows nothing about Grace Mugabe's degree

14 hrs ago | 3254 Views

Zanu-PF primes for Patriotic Bill

14 hrs ago | 940 Views

Council takes over private cemetery

14 hrs ago | 1469 Views

CSOs move to challenge Zupco monopoly

14 hrs ago | 1242 Views

Zimbabwe faces shortage of midwives

14 hrs ago | 660 Views

Bulawayo ex-town clerk Ndubiwa burial tomorrow

14 hrs ago | 551 Views

Teachers unions ban extra lessons

14 hrs ago | 1443 Views

Tharisa buys Great Dyke chrome asset in Zimbabwe expansion

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

Warriors, Bafana showdown off

14 hrs ago | 602 Views

Zanu-PF yet to fulfil 2018 election promises

14 hrs ago | 151 Views

Blame game will not save Zimbabwe education

14 hrs ago | 176 Views

'Zimbabwe part of Kazungula Bridge project'

14 hrs ago | 1540 Views

Matutu, Bredenkamp's son in turf war over mining grant

14 hrs ago | 1024 Views

CSC in bid to recoup US$34m debt

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe oil project takes shape

14 hrs ago | 844 Views

'Financial distress to persist for Zimbabwe's urban poor'

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

US$48m injection for Zimbabwe banks

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Honeymoon is over: Zacc warns bigwigs

14 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Warriors bank on Fifa

14 hrs ago | 260 Views

Govt identifies land for new Batoka City

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

Obadiah Moyo's bail conditions relaxed

14 hrs ago | 139 Views

Mamombe's 'stalingrad' tactics continue

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

British firm to set up £30m solar project in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 439 Views

20 000t grain delivered to GMB

14 hrs ago | 137 Views

17 Zimbabwean officers off to South Sudan for peacekeeping

14 hrs ago | 334 Views

US investors trickle into Zimbabwe despite sanctions

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Zimra workers in $50m VAT fraud

14 hrs ago | 463 Views

'Mnangagwa's new law will lead to another coup in Zimbabwe'

14 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Hospital hails MDC activist

15 hrs ago | 1265 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days