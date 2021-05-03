News / National
Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king
5 hrs ago
PRINCE Misuzulu Zulu has been named as the new Zulu king.
In her will, the late regent of the Zulu kingdom Queen Mantfombi Dlamini bequeathed the monarchy to her first son.
This means Prince Misuzulu will be installed as the next king of the Zulus.
Source - TimesLIVE