Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday capped a busy day by swearing in six new commissioners to the Zimbabwe Peace and Reconciliation Commission (ZPRC) at the State House.

The six commissioners, who are drawn from a cross-section of Zimbabweans in their diversity, are replacing commissioners whose terms have expired and will serve under the chairmanship of Justice Selo Nare who was only appointed in 2018.

The six commissioners who were appointed include experts in conflict and peace resolution Dr Donwell Dube and Mr Tinashe Rukuni, Reverend Chiropafadzo Moyo of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zimbabwe, former deputy police commissioner-general crime Josephine Shambare, former MDC spokesperson Obert Gutu and seasoned peace-building campaigner Ms Nomaqhawe Gwere.

The commissioners are appointed on a five-year term which is renewable only for a second term.

In this particular Commission, the President retained the services of two commissioners, namely Ms Lillian Chigwedere and Dr Golden Chekenyere who were serving in the previous commission and whose term had expired.

In an interview after the six commissioners had taken oaths of office before President Mnangagwa, Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Hon Ziyambi Ziyambi said the appointment of the commission shows that the Government is committed to uniting the nation.

"This a replacement of vacancies within the Commission, it means that our thrust is to unite the nation, peace-building and ensuring that in our communities that agenda is carried out. The previous Commission term expired and we hope that they continue with the good work that was done by the previous commission to ensure that as a nation we achieve that united position that we seek," he said.

The function of the Commission, the Minister said, is to deal with issues of peace building, conflict resolution and act as a mechanism for alerting the nation when there is a potential situation that can cause conflict.

According to the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission Act, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission may, through the appropriate Minister, submit reports to Parliament on particular matters relating to national peace and reconciliation which, in the Commission's opinion, should be brought to the attention of Parliament".

The Act provides for the functions, powers, operations, and removal from office of the members of the Commission, manner of conducting investigations, and staffing of the Commission, among others.

The NPRC is established under Sections 251 to 253 of the Constitution to ensure post-conflict justice, healing, and reconciliation, to develop programmes to promote national healing, unity, and peaceful conflict resolution.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days