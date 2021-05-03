Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF has called upon its members to register to vote ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections as failure to vote is a disservice to the revolutionary party.

The call comes after the party has observed that some card-carrying party members were not registered voters, while some do not participate in elections.

Speaking at a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo challenged party members to register to vote.

"Zanu-PF calls upon its members especially new members who are joining the party en-masse as well as all eligible Zimbabweans to register to vote," said Khaya Moyo.   

Indeed, he said a non-voting member of the party is a setback hence the position of the party is that all of its members must register to vote. The party will soon be embarking on programmes to mobilise its members to register as voters in the next elections.

"We will be embarking on programmes to mobilise our members and all Zimbabweans to register to vote, for indeed we fought for one-man-one-vote. It is a sacrosanct right which all responsible Zimbabweans must take seriously," he said.

The party, he said commended President Mnangagwa for remaining solid and steadfast on the re-engagement and engagement agenda which has seen the country benefiting from a Japan financed road rehabilitation program under the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA) Khaya Moyo said the 6,5 km stretch in Chirundu's Marongora area along Harare Chirundu road is a physical testament of the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made in the 2018 Manifesto.

On workers Day commemorations, Khaya Moyo the President for reaching to the workers on the occasion of the  May Day celebrations marking the International Workers Day. He also saluted SADC for their historic decision to offer active solidarity to Mozambique during trying times.   

Turning to the Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill, Khaya Moyo said the party is proud to have steered the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2 which received overwhelming and historic support from all political parties in the House of Assembly and the Senate.

The Bill was yesterday gazetted as an Act of Parliament.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 495 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 476 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 570 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 561 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 28 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days