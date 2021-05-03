Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has called upon its members to register to vote ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections as failure to vote is a disservice to the revolutionary party.The call comes after the party has observed that some card-carrying party members were not registered voters, while some do not participate in elections.Speaking at a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare yesterday, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo challenged party members to register to vote."Zanu-PF calls upon its members especially new members who are joining the party en-masse as well as all eligible Zimbabweans to register to vote," said Khaya Moyo.Indeed, he said a non-voting member of the party is a setback hence the position of the party is that all of its members must register to vote. The party will soon be embarking on programmes to mobilise its members to register as voters in the next elections."We will be embarking on programmes to mobilise our members and all Zimbabweans to register to vote, for indeed we fought for one-man-one-vote. It is a sacrosanct right which all responsible Zimbabweans must take seriously," he said.The party, he said commended President Mnangagwa for remaining solid and steadfast on the re-engagement and engagement agenda which has seen the country benefiting from a Japan financed road rehabilitation program under the Japanese International Development Agency (JICA) Khaya Moyo said the 6,5 km stretch in Chirundu's Marongora area along Harare Chirundu road is a physical testament of the party's commitment to fulfilling promises made in the 2018 Manifesto.On workers Day commemorations, Khaya Moyo the President for reaching to the workers on the occasion of the May Day celebrations marking the International Workers Day. He also saluted SADC for their historic decision to offer active solidarity to Mozambique during trying times.Turning to the Constitutional Amendment Number 2 Bill, Khaya Moyo said the party is proud to have steered the passage of Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 2 which received overwhelming and historic support from all political parties in the House of Assembly and the Senate.The Bill was yesterday gazetted as an Act of Parliament.