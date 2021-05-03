Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has started rehabilitating Binga airstrip and others countrywide, a move aimed at improving accessibility, especially in tourism areas so that they contribute to the national economy.

Rehabilitation work is already underway at the Binga airstrip located on the edge of the Zambezi River west of Binga centre, and a few hundred metres away from one of the sand beaches, making it strategic for tourism.

Binga is a tourism destination sitting on untapped tourism opportunities especially with regards to sand beaches that are not being fully utilised on the Zambezi River. With investment, the beaches can become Binga's tourism draw-card for recreation, leisure and sport.

The district has the potential to attract thousands of tourists but lacks the necessary infrastructure for the drive hence the Second Republic's commitment to developing the area.

The district also has hot springs, wildlife and some of the economic activities include fishing, boating, crocodile farming, cultural activities among others.

The distance from other towns and a poor road network makes it difficult for tourists to visit the area. The Second Republic has taken the initiative to make the area attractive through a number of projects aimed at making Binga competitive and part of the greater corridor linked to the Victoria Falls Special Economic Zone.

Rehabilitating the airstrip which is managed by the District Development Fund (DDF) on behalf of Government, will make Binga attractive as a destination as some light aircraft could fly directly to the area.

Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona said a number of airstrips, some of them Bumi Hills, Kanyemba, and Chapoto are under rehabilitation countrywide. He was speaking in an interview during a tour of his ministry's infrastructure in Victoria Falls.

"It's not only Binga but all airstrips as we are actually trying to resuscitate and rehabilitate them so that we then resonate well with the bigger picture of vision 2030 and also to promote tourism. So Binga is being upgraded and also other airstrips that were under the purview of District Development Fund and some that were still under the military that are going to be transferred to civilian. This is what is happening and I am glad to say that the second dispensation is moving with speed," said Minister Mhona.

Posting on his official Twitter account, Media, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Mr Nick Mangwana said Government is leaving no one behind in its development programmes.

"Work has started on the rehabilitation and modernization of the Binga airstrip. This will help with access to this part of the country which has got attractions such as Binga beaches among others. Government is leaving no one behind in its development programmes," he said.

In a recent interview, DDF acting director for roads, Engineer Goodwell Mapako said the airstrip can accommodate small aircraft. The tourism industry has welcomed the upgrading of aviation infrastructure as a key enabler to the travel industry.

"As areas such as Binga become more accessible we will be able to realise full potential over the various products that the country offers. We look forward to the same for Eastern Highlands to be able to see flights linking Victoria Falls which is the gateway to our world of wonders and grow the length of stay in the country," said Hospitality Association of Zimbabwe national vice chairman Mr Garai Chimba, who is Victoria Falls Hotel general manager.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 498 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Serial rapist nabbed

3 hrs ago | 527 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 664 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 71 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 297 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 202 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 310 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 78 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days