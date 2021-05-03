New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has called upon its members to register to vote in the 2023 harmonised elections, saying non-voting members of the party are a setback.The call comes after the party has observed that some card-carrying party members were not registered voters, while some do not participate in any election.Speaking at a press conference at the Zanu-PF Headquarters in Harare this afternoon, the party's Secretary for Information and Publicity Simon Khaya Moyo challenged party members to register to vote.Zanu-PF calls upon its members especially new members who are joining the party en masse as well as all eligible Zimbabweans to register to vote."Indeed, a non-voting member of the party is a setback. The position of the party is that all of its members must register to vote," said Khaya Moyo.