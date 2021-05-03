Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills self over inherited plates

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve
Guruve based Josphat Zvitete committed suicide by hanging himself on a mango tree after a misunderstanding with his wife over inherited plates on Friday.

Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Chizanga village, Guruve where a male adult hung himself after a misunderstanding with his wife Chiukuse (41) who had brought inherited plates in their home," Dhliwayo said.

It is further alleged that Zvitete went for a beer binge at Shinje Business Center and upon his return, he pulled a machete threatening to kill his wife who had brought inherited plates in their house.

The wife fled and threatened to file a police report.

The drunk Zvitete took a rope and hung himself on a mango tree in their orchard.

The wife discovered the body the next day and filed a police report.

Police warned people to desist from violence and respect human life.

