Man kills self over inherited plates

by Simbarashe Sithole in Guruve

Guruve based Josphat Zvitete committed suicide by hanging himself on a mango tree after a misunderstanding with his wife over inherited plates on Friday.Mashonaland Central deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Chizanga village, Guruve where a male adult hung himself after a misunderstanding with his wife Chiukuse (41) who had brought inherited plates in their home," Dhliwayo said.It is further alleged that Zvitete went for a beer binge at Shinje Business Center and upon his return, he pulled a machete threatening to kill his wife who had brought inherited plates in their house.The wife fled and threatened to file a police report.The drunk Zvitete took a rope and hung himself on a mango tree in their orchard.The wife discovered the body the next day and filed a police report.Police warned people to desist from violence and respect human life.WhatsApp +27610282354sitholesimb@gmail.comsimbasithole@bulwayo24.comTwitter @simbasitho