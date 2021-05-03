Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Serial rapist nabbed

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura
3 hrs ago | Views
Residents of Bindura have sighed a relief after a suspected serial rapist who was allegedly raping minors between ages of seven to 10 was arrested on Wednesday.


Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that Kwaramasa Kwaramasa (39) was ambushed by the police and arrested in Chiwaridzo,Bindura.

"Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the rapist who had terrorised Bindura," said a source who declined to be named.

"He would lure girls between the ages of seven to 10 and  lie to them that he does not know directions to Garati area where he would take them in a bush and rape them."

Meanwhile, rape cases in Mashonaland Central province are on the increase.

Feedback
WhatsApp+27 61 028 2354
Twitter @ simbasitho
sitholesimb@gmail.com
simbasithole@bulwayo24.com

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

2 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Buy Zimbabwe' noble initiative, but sub-standard local products threaten success

3 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chamisa's MDC approaches Constitutional Court over stolen seat

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Lawyers dig in to fight Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Chief Justice Malaba's tenure set to be extended next week

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mwonzora is Mnangagwa's trusted tool?

4 hrs ago | 612 Views

Arthur Mutambara breathing fire over the Constitution amendment

4 hrs ago | 665 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tramples on indigenous people's rights

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bulawayo faces massive land shortage

4 hrs ago | 218 Views

Embattled Ndewere fights to save her job

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Zanu-PF youths grab Gweru markets

4 hrs ago | 139 Views

Loan guarantee beneficiary denies Zanu-PF crony links

4 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bulawayo warms up to Covid-19 vaccination

4 hrs ago | 72 Views

'Zanu PF Amendments will lead another coup d'état' - some Professor, doesn't even know what led to 2017 coup

5 hrs ago | 298 Views

Biti threatens Mnangagwa with 'floodgate of litigation'

5 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Mnangagwa signs Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill into law

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Zanu-PF rewards Chamisa's ex-ally with NPRC post?

5 hrs ago | 572 Views

High Court stops Mamombe, Chimbiri trial

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Justice Ndewere approaches Supreme Court

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

Car import ban costs Zimra $3 billion

5 hrs ago | 502 Views

Matsika, Gatsi accused of asset stripping Doves

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Ex-Zesa board chair acquitted of bribery as Chivayo remanded

5 hrs ago | 204 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in top cops

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man kills self over inherited plates

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

BCC needs $15m per month to cover roads shortfall

5 hrs ago | 41 Views

Gweru council digs in on workers’ demands

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora and MDC-T working for their supper

5 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mpopoma residents decry broken sewage

5 hrs ago | 29 Views

Wizkid seeks scholarship

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

New members must register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Victoria Falls Town Clerk to spend weekend in cells

5 hrs ago | 48 Views

Airstrip rehabilitation to boost Binga tourism

5 hrs ago | 49 Views

Town Clerk wants to be called Retired Major

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

151 children, 16 wives, still counting

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Register to vote, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mnangagwa swears in Gut and NPRC commissioners

5 hrs ago | 79 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe hands over property to chopper crash victims

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Man locks family inside, petrol bombs house

5 hrs ago | 127 Views

2nd Amendment now part of Constitution?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Boost local production to save forex, says Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Every child must at one stage stay at grandmother’s home

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Prince Misuzulu Zulu named new Zulu king

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe rights groups, opposition stage online protest against Constitutional amendments

18 hrs ago | 727 Views

Zimbabwe man jailed 15 years for explosives smuggling in SA

18 hrs ago | 699 Views

High Court denies passport officer bail

18 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Privatization plans off rails

22 hrs ago | 959 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days