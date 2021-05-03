Serial rapist nabbed

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole in Bindura

Residents of Bindura have sighed a relief after a suspected serial rapist who was allegedly raping minors between ages of seven to 10 was arrested on Wednesday.

Sources familiar with the incident told Bulawayo24.com that Kwaramasa Kwaramasa (39) was ambushed by the police and arrested in Chiwaridzo,Bindura."Working on a tip-off the police managed to arrest the rapist who had terrorised Bindura," said a source who declined to be named."He would lure girls between the ages of seven to 10 and lie to them that he does not know directions to Garati area where he would take them in a bush and rape them."Meanwhile, rape cases in Mashonaland Central province are on the increase.FeedbackWhatsApp+27 61 028 2354Twitter @ simbasithositholesimb@gmail.comsimbasithole@bulwayo24.com