Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe in vaccination milestone

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MORE than half a million Zimbabweans have received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, marking a key milestone in the country's quest to achieve national herd immunity by year-end, Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Most people have received jabs of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine which was granted Emergency Use Authorisation by the World Health Organisation (WHO) last week.

Vice President Chiwenga, who is also Health and Child Care Minister, said this yesterday in Nyanga during his ongoing tour of Manicaland province.

"I am glad to announce that as at May 7, 2021, the nation achieved a great feat by surpassing half a million citizens who have been vaccinated, with a total of 500 422 having received their first dose.

"The development is very encouraging as we aspire to achieve herd immunity," said VP Chiwenga.

The vaccination milestone, said VP Chiwenga, was a product of intensive awareness campaigns by the Ministry of Health meant to educate people about the importance of vaccination.

The Vice President volunteered to become the first person to be vaccinated against Covid-19 in February when the country launched its national vaccination programme.

The WHO last week ranked Zimbabwe among the best African countries in managing Covid-19 vaccination programmes.

According to the WHO FT vaccine tracker, Zimbabwe was ranked 7th on the continent ahead of regional economic powerhouse South Africa, which was ranked 31st.

VP Chiwenga said the country was not yet safe from the pandemic, which continues to ravage countries such as India.

He warned against vaccine hesitancy, urging people to continue adhering to prescribed prevention protocols.

"A third wave is not far-fetched given the global trends and an increase in cases of local transmission.

"Reports of Covid-19 cases in boarding schools should work as a wake-up call for us to continue to be vigilant and adhere to preventive measures of masking up, maintaining social distancing and use of hand sanitisers among other measures."

VP Chiwenga said Government was on a deliberate campaign to revamp health facilities across the country in order to strengthen the country's health delivery system.

He said his Ministry intends to promote medical tourism in the country, adding that provinces like Manicaland with tourist attractions will be prioritised.

The Vice President's a tour of the province saw him visit Westend, Ngangu, Jopa and Kopa on Friday.

Yesterday, he toured Nyakomba irrigation scheme, Nyanga district hospital as well as the Victoria Chitepo provincial hospital in Mutare.

Source - sundymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-MDC parly candidate falls in UK local elections

59 mins ago | 210 Views

People must resist dictatorship

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Pedophile jailed 2 years

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

EU warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1479 Views

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

3 hrs ago | 662 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for party bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chiyangwa embroiled in ugly wrangle over school

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Doves ownership wrangle escalates

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabe days are back

3 hrs ago | 316 Views

Cop top rights violators

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

MRP leaders says his party is under siege

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Regulator probes oil pricing

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prisons service guard turns Gqom queen

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Moyo fears for his life

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Residents struggle to pay for stands in forex

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Former students move to lift Nkayi school

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Opposition supporters denied food aid

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

PSL restart doubtful

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chin'ono taken to task for 'reputation damage'

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso unveil season squad

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Lithium exploration in Fort Rixon excites Govt

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Construction at Nust to resume this year

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Ekusileni Hospital finally re-opens

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabweans rally to #ResistDictatorship

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Wheat production to increase by over 100 000t

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

90% of Zimbabwe's forex in formal market

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'MDC-T a Zanu-PF surrogate,' says Chamisa aligned MDC veterans

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

No one will whip anyone's behind

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean banks in strong position to fund economy

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

PSL coaches ready to rumble

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean brands need to step up to the plate

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Biti vows 'a floodgate to protect constitution' - excuse for participating in yet another flawed election

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Summit Care Trust commemorates mental health week with the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Where are the millions who voted for Zimbabwe's 'new' 2013 Constitution when it's being ravaged and raped by ruling elite?

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

President Mnangagwa makes history as Chief Justice Malaba is saved by the bell

11 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Do you need a college degree to become a mercenary? The surprising answer...

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Kazembe, Matanga evade jail

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zanu-PF in Mbare clean-up after police arrest Ngarivhume for similar attempt

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

South Africans crossing into Zimbabwe for Covid-19 vaccination

16 hrs ago | 1664 Views

Zimbabwean-born woman wins UK council election

16 hrs ago | 2146 Views

'I never left Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Armed robbery goes wrong

16 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Policeman jailed for armed robbery

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

23 hrs ago | 3045 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days