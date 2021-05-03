Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Wheat production to increase by over 100 000t

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
WHEAT production for the forthcoming winter cropping season is set to increase by over 100 000 tonnes to 360 000 tonnes on account of decisive interventions by Government and private financiers to support cereal farmers.

Zimbabwe tripled its wheat production last year after producing over 250 000 tonnes of the cereal – enough to cover nine months' supply, saving the country at least US$100 million through import substitution.

The country needs at least 400 000 tonnes of wheat annually to meet demand.

Over 85 000 hectares will be put under the cereal this winter, with over 60 000 hectares being supported through the CBZ Agro-Yield scheme while an additional 15 000 hectares will be funded through various private sector schemes.

At least 10 000 hectares will be put under wheat through the inaugural Presidential Winter Wheat Scheme, which will witness scores of small scale farmers with access to irrigation moving into winter wheat farming.

This year's projected harvest is anticipated to be the largest since commercial wheat farming started in the 1960s.

Agricultural Technical and Extension Services (Agritex) acting director Mr Stancilae Tapererwa told The Sunday Mail that distribution of inputs had commenced, with some farmers having already received part of their fuel allocations.

"Preparations are going on well. CBZ is buying inputs for winter wheat for 60 000 hectares. We are targeting 85 000 hectares; 60 000ha funded by CBZ, 15 000ha funded by millers and 10 000ha funded by the Presidential Programme. So in total we have 85 000 hectares.

"Zesa has committed to give farmers constant power supply.

"Expected local production is more than 360 000 metric tonnes out of a national requirement of 400 000 metric tonnes.

"Fuel is being given to farmers by CBZ to hasten harvesting of the summer crop and land preparations for winter wheat."

Government has pegged the winter wheat pre-planting producer price for premium grade at $52 534,61 per tonne, while the standard grade price has been set at $43 778,84 per tonne.

The pre-planting producer price for the cereal has not changed from last year's owing to the stability of the local currency.

"The premium grade price is 20 percent above standard grade to reward quality," said Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka recently.

Already, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has indicated that all major dams have water capable of irrigating more than 230 000 hectares.

Government through the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy and the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development Plan targets to put 350 000ha under irrigation in the next three seasons to climate-proof agriculture.

Source - sundaymail

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-MDC parly candidate falls in UK local elections

59 mins ago | 213 Views

People must resist dictatorship

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Pedophile jailed 2 years

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

EU warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for party bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chiyangwa embroiled in ugly wrangle over school

3 hrs ago | 791 Views

Doves ownership wrangle escalates

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Mugabe days are back

3 hrs ago | 317 Views

Cop top rights violators

3 hrs ago | 53 Views

MRP leaders says his party is under siege

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Regulator probes oil pricing

3 hrs ago | 89 Views

Prisons service guard turns Gqom queen

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Moyo fears for his life

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Residents struggle to pay for stands in forex

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Former students move to lift Nkayi school

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Opposition supporters denied food aid

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

PSL restart doubtful

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chin'ono taken to task for 'reputation damage'

3 hrs ago | 246 Views

Bosso unveil season squad

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Lithium exploration in Fort Rixon excites Govt

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Construction at Nust to resume this year

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Ekusileni Hospital finally re-opens

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimbabweans rally to #ResistDictatorship

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

90% of Zimbabwe's forex in formal market

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'MDC-T a Zanu-PF surrogate,' says Chamisa aligned MDC veterans

3 hrs ago | 225 Views

Zimbabwe in vaccination milestone

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

No one will whip anyone's behind

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean banks in strong position to fund economy

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

PSL coaches ready to rumble

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean brands need to step up to the plate

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Biti vows 'a floodgate to protect constitution' - excuse for participating in yet another flawed election

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Summit Care Trust commemorates mental health week with the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Where are the millions who voted for Zimbabwe's 'new' 2013 Constitution when it's being ravaged and raped by ruling elite?

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

President Mnangagwa makes history as Chief Justice Malaba is saved by the bell

11 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Do you need a college degree to become a mercenary? The surprising answer...

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Kazembe, Matanga evade jail

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zanu-PF in Mbare clean-up after police arrest Ngarivhume for similar attempt

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

South Africans crossing into Zimbabwe for Covid-19 vaccination

16 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwean-born woman wins UK council election

16 hrs ago | 2146 Views

'I never left Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 3021 Views

Armed robbery goes wrong

16 hrs ago | 2220 Views

Policeman jailed for armed robbery

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

23 hrs ago | 3045 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days