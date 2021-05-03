Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso unveil season squad

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
HIGHLANDERS Football Club last night officially unveiled their 2021 squad and also set in motion their partnership with Sanctuary Insurance Company at a Bulawayo hotel.

A squad of 26 players, 25 seniors and one junior was unveiled in the presence of a small crowd that included some members of the Johnfat Sibanda-led Highlanders executive and Luke Mnkandla-headed board with the event streamed live to Highlanders supporters all over the world on social media.

Striker Washington Navaya, who is related to former Highlanders player, the late Macreza Navaya was the last senior to be signed from ZPC Munyati while Bosso are still to fill four junior slots.

Sanctuary Insurance Company has already refurbished the Highlanders minibus used by the club's juniors, which they also fully insured together with other vehicles belonging to Highlanders.

The insurance firm, which was represented by its managing director Patrick Kusikwenyu, general manager Southern Region Dumisani Nyoni and his Northern Region counterpart Watson Chakawa, has also established an office at the Highlanders Clubhouse where Bosso members as well as supporters can purchase insurance cover, with the club to get 30 percent of the proceeds.

Highlanders played FC Platinum in a friendly match at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane yesterday which ended in a goalless draw. Bosso are preparing for a Premier Soccer League cluster competition where they will face off against Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn at Barbourfields Stadium starting on Saturday.

Other teams will meet in other three clusters. Top teams from the groups will proceed to the semi-finals with the winners meeting in the final match to be staged at a venue to be agreed with the yet to be named sponsors.

Highlanders 2021 full squad Players

Goalkeepers: Future Sibanda, Reward Muza, Ariel Sibanda

Defenders: Peter Muduhwa, Andrew Mbeba, Andrew Tandi, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Charlton Siamalonga, Chrispen Ncube, Cardwell Gavaza

Midfielders: Winston Mhango, Adrian Silla, Divine Mhindiri, Bukhosi Sibanda, Nqobizitha Masuku, Godfrey Makaruse, Muziwakhe Dlamini, Ray Lunga, Pritchard Mpelele, Joel Ngodzo

Strikers: Roddy Sibanda, Toto Banda, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Keith Mavunga, Washington Navaya, Mthabisi Ncube.

Technical team

Head coach: Mandla Mpofu

Assistant coach: Bekithemba Ndlovu

Goalkeepers coach: Julius Ndlovu

Fitness trainer: Harold Nhachi

Team doctor: Shepherd Khumalo

Physiotherapist: Loyal Nyika, Welfare manager: Vezigama Dlodlo; Team driver: Blaime Nkhoma

Security officer: Oupa Mpofu

Media officer: Ronald Moyo

Source - sundaymail

