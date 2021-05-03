Opposition supporters denied food aid

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF officials in Matabeleland North's Tsholotsho district are accused of denying opposition supporters food aid as the ruling party starts campaigning ahead of the 2023 elections.According to the latest monitoring report by the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP), in one incident in Tsholotsho South, citizens were told by Zanu-PF activists only identified as Fani Moyo and Lameck Tshuma that in order for them to benefit from food aid, they had to be part of the Zanu-PF cell groups in the area."As in other provinces, food and other aid have remained tools of political manipulation for poor villagers," ZPP said in the report.