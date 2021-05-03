Prisons service guard turns Gqom queen

News / National

by Staff reporter

AFTER a two-year stint as a teacher at Kezi Primary School in Matabeleland South province, Moreblessings Khumalo decided to quit her job, and followed her passion which was music in 2015.After seeing that her passion didn't come that easy, she had to go through a tough training with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services in 2014.Sweet Mobby, as Khumalo is affectionately known in music circles, is an Amapiano and Gqom musician who has been into music for years and has featured the likes of Leeknotic, Mzoe 7 and Asaph, among others."I was a teacher, but all I wanted to be in life was to be a musician. I made a tough decision of quitting the teaching fraternity and take up music, but I had to be strategic about the whole move. I didn't want to end up a musician without any financial back-up if my passion had to fail me or if things weren't going on well, so I opted to join the prisons service band," Sweet Mobby told Standard Style."After joining the prisons service band I had to go through all the tough training that every prison officer has to go through. In 2014 I trained and the next year I joined the service permanently and deployed to the band where I am a lead vocalist and dancer."I love teaching and spending time with kids, sometimes I miss the environment and the experience, but I had to do what I had to do, thus following my passion — music. I can safely say I am safe here, happy and feel at a better place." she said.The music diva said the character Sweet Mobby came after joining the prisons service."After joining the service, I started off as a DJ then became a dancer now I am singing and I am the lead vocalist. Later on I decided to record my first single under the name Sweet Mobby from there I have never looked back. I am into Gqom and Amapiano, I get my inspiration from South African Babes Wodumo and other new school artists who are pushing these new genres," she said.Sweet Mobby once trended on the internet after her raunchy video in prisons service uniform dancing to John Vuli Gate went viral."I was at work and at work I dance, I sing and do all sorts of artistic activities. I just thought let me do a John Vuli Gate challenge after the song had trended so much and asked someone to take a video and I uploaded on my TikTok, the next thing the video was viral," she said.