Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Regulator probes oil pricing

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE's energy regulator has lined up a comprehensive survey that is set to reveal the impact of fuel prices on the cost of goods and services in the country.

Fuel is 44% more expensive in Zimbabwe compared to regional peers, according to data from the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera), the regulator.

There has been an outcry, with consumers querying why Zimbabwe's petroleum prices have been the highest in southern Africa, even in United states dollar terms.

Industries have also indicated high fuel and electricity prices have abated unsustainable costs of doing business in Zimbabwe, which was in 2018 rated as the second most expensive market in the region.

Zera chairman David Madzikanda blamed the high prices on high and multiple taxes, but said the survey would explain most of the questions that are being asked by consumers.

While in the regional fuel prices average about Us$0,94 per litre, prices have been around Us$1,32 per litre for diesel and about Us$1,34 per litre for petrol in Zimbabwe.

"We will be conducting a study to show that if there is a 5% price increase in fuel, how much does it translate to the farmer, the mining and retail sectors," Madzikanda said.

"If we were to conduct those studies, we can then say to government there is a 5% increase in fuel, we expect a 0,02% increase in the price of bread.

"We are working towards that, we expect participation of industry.

"If you remove the tax and duty component, our fuel is just as competitive.

"In other words, there are no inefficiencies in Zera. We are very competitive. "But if you add the taxes and duties, our fuel becomes 44% more expensive relative to the region.

"The difference is primarily on taxes and duties, which is an issue that we obviously raised with government because it has implications on competitiveness of industry."

There has also been grave concern over the cost of locally produced ethanol, which is being sold at around Us$1,10 per litre.

"There is a bit of monopoly in ethanol and there are avenues we are looking into. Hopefully the introduction of competition will take off.

"We have a statutory instrument, which allowed ethanol producing companies to participate in ethanol blending," said Masimba Kambarami, chairman of
the petroleum subcommittee in the Zera board.

Economist Victor Bhoroma said while it was good that Zera was conducting a study to find out the exact component of fuel to the cost of production, it was pertinent for the regulator to clarify why Zimbabwe's fuel is the most expensive in the region.

"It's good that they are doing the study so they establish the exact component of fuel to the cost of production per industry or sector as there are differences," Bhoroma told Standardbusiness.

"However, Zimbabwean fuel is the most expensive in the region because of higher excise duties among other levies charged by government."

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ex-MDC parly candidate falls in UK local elections

1 hr ago | 219 Views

People must resist dictatorship

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Pedophile jailed 2 years

3 hrs ago | 338 Views

EU warns Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1493 Views

Mnangagwa move invites backlash

3 hrs ago | 669 Views

Zanu-PF youths gun for party bigwigs

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Chiyangwa embroiled in ugly wrangle over school

3 hrs ago | 793 Views

Doves ownership wrangle escalates

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mugabe days are back

3 hrs ago | 318 Views

Cop top rights violators

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

MRP leaders says his party is under siege

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Prisons service guard turns Gqom queen

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Moyo fears for his life

3 hrs ago | 526 Views

Residents struggle to pay for stands in forex

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Former students move to lift Nkayi school

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Opposition supporters denied food aid

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

PSL restart doubtful

3 hrs ago | 52 Views

Chin'ono taken to task for 'reputation damage'

3 hrs ago | 247 Views

Bosso unveil season squad

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Lithium exploration in Fort Rixon excites Govt

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Construction at Nust to resume this year

3 hrs ago | 91 Views

Ekusileni Hospital finally re-opens

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zimbabweans rally to #ResistDictatorship

3 hrs ago | 62 Views

Wheat production to increase by over 100 000t

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

90% of Zimbabwe's forex in formal market

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

'MDC-T a Zanu-PF surrogate,' says Chamisa aligned MDC veterans

3 hrs ago | 226 Views

Zimbabwe in vaccination milestone

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

No one will whip anyone's behind

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwean banks in strong position to fund economy

3 hrs ago | 60 Views

PSL coaches ready to rumble

3 hrs ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwean brands need to step up to the plate

3 hrs ago | 22 Views

Biti vows 'a floodgate to protect constitution' - excuse for participating in yet another flawed election

3 hrs ago | 67 Views

Summit Care Trust commemorates mental health week with the rest of the world

3 hrs ago | 15 Views

Where are the millions who voted for Zimbabwe's 'new' 2013 Constitution when it's being ravaged and raped by ruling elite?

3 hrs ago | 44 Views

President Mnangagwa makes history as Chief Justice Malaba is saved by the bell

11 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Do you need a college degree to become a mercenary? The surprising answer...

14 hrs ago | 584 Views

Mthuli Ncube, Kazembe, Matanga evade jail

15 hrs ago | 1879 Views

Zanu-PF in Mbare clean-up after police arrest Ngarivhume for similar attempt

15 hrs ago | 835 Views

South Africans crossing into Zimbabwe for Covid-19 vaccination

16 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Zimbabwean-born woman wins UK council election

16 hrs ago | 2147 Views

'I never left Zanu-PF'

16 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Armed robbery goes wrong

16 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Policeman jailed for armed robbery

16 hrs ago | 672 Views

Woman 'steals' imported car at Plumtree border post

23 hrs ago | 3045 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days