Pedophile jailed 2 years

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 32-YEAR-OLD Shamva man was yesterday jailed for 2 years after contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Coodification Act by having sex with a minor.

Antos Chikobvu was jailed by Bindura regional magistrate Amos Mbobo.Prosecutor Ngoni Kaseke told the court that Chikobvu bedded the minor (14) on October 31 last year when left alone at home after her sister had gone for an all night prayer.The matter came to light on November 15,2020 after the sister saw that the victim was sexually active and threatened to go with her for virginity tests.She divulged everything leading to the arrest of the convict.