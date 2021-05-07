Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has signed into law, the Manpower Planning and Development Amendment Act that seeks to promote the development and implementation of a higher and tertiary education policy which enables learners who go through the system, to be producers of goods and services.

The new law also seeks to promote gender balance and equitable regional representation in institutions of higher learning in line with Constitutional requirements. The law is in line with Government's policy to revolutionise the tertiary education system to make it more responsive to the country's development needs.

It also provides for the transfer of persons employed in tertiary institutions from the Public Service to the Tertiary Education Service that would be established.  

The minister responsible for Higher and Tertiary education is now empowered to establish academies of sciences and in consultation with the minister responsible for Finance, to make a grant or loan to, or in respect of any teacher's college, technical or vocational institution, university or university college, or to any other person or institution, in furtherance of innovation and industrialisation.  

All universities, research institution, teacher's college or technical or vocational institution are now obligated to establish, on its own or in partnership with another, a fund to be known as an Innovation and Industrialisation Fund.

The Fund will be for supporting the development of start-up commercial enterprises and, or technological solutions within its purview; to promote synergies or partnerships in engineering, technology and innovation between the particular university, research institution, teacher's college or technical or vocational institution and industry and the community.

The minister is now empowered to capacitate struggling professional regulatory bodies, dissolve the management of a regulatory body where the minister, taking cognisance of the recommendation by the Council is satisfied that any professional body is acting in a manner detrimental to the manpower development requirements of Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund is now required to develop skilled manpower and professions; support and promote the creation of new knowledge, research, innovation, science, technological and engineering solutions and business enterprises.

Since the coming in of the Second Republic, Government has been emphasising on Education 5.0 which demands that students be taught both theoretical and practical aspects of life.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

5 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

17 hrs ago | 1704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days