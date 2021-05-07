Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A 33-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Kempton Park regional court today after being arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport with 23 pieces of gold worth an estimated R11 million in his luggage.

The Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team made the arrest on Saturday, after the man, who was travelling from Zimbabwe, was requested to scan his luggage at the SA Revenue Service's custom section at international arrivals, police said in a statement.

"He allegedly failed to declare any items and did not have any permits or licences to be in possession or transport gold and the Hawks were called to effect the arrest and conduct further investigation," police said.

The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare in Zimbabwe to Johannesburg.

The 23 pieces of gold were seized for further investigation.


Source - AFP.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

2 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 508 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 638 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 2433 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

5 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

5 hrs ago | 566 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

5 hrs ago | 947 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

5 hrs ago | 631 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

5 hrs ago | 120 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

5 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

17 hrs ago | 1704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days