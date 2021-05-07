Latest News Editor's Choice


'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling Zanu-PF party yesterday claimed that its policies were attracting MDC-T legislators who voted for the passage of Constitutional Amendment No 2 Bill, which was signed into law by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last Friday.

The passage of the Bill was supported by MDC-T legislators who voted with their Zanu-PF counterparts in Parliament.

Zanu-PF party spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo yesterday told NewsDay that his party did not bribe or coerce Douglas Mwonzora's MDC-T MPs to side with the ruling party in passing the constitutional amendments.

"Why should we capture anyone? Zanu-PF has policies which are appealing to the people and our values of course. If some people feel happy with our policies and programmes which are attractive and help to grow our economy and they vote with us, what is wrong with that?" Moyo asked rhetorically.

"We are not inclined to coerce people or bribe them. We don't have that in our vocabulary as a party or in our DNA."

He dismissed claims by the opposition MDC Alliance and civic society organisations that the ruling party had used constitutional amendments to address the succession issue in the ruling party.

"How does that address the succession issue? Wherever it (the running mate clause) has been used, it has caused problems. Why should we entertain a clause which we know is heading for disaster for us?" he said.

Moyo said the threats to take legal action challenging the constitutional amendments were an indication that Zimbabwe was a democracy, adding that those threatening any action could do so as long as they followed the law.

MDC Alliance vice-president Tendai Biti last week announced that he would soon approach the courts challenging the amendments.

"As long as that is peaceful, we are a democracy and they know what to do. What we are against is the violence and destruction of property. That one, no country or government will accept of course," Moyo said.

Source - newsday

