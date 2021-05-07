Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Mnangagwa has left for Botswana for the commissioning of Kazungula Bridge.The President was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, several Cabinet Ministers and service chiefs.The President will join his Botswana counterpart Mr Masisi and Zambian President Edgar Lungu, to form the trident that will benefit from the completion of the 923-metre long bridge.He was accompanied by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Ambassador Fredrick Shava, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Hon Felix Mhonha, among other senior Government officials.