Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
INFORMATION Ministry secretary Nick Mangwana has warned people coming to State House to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa to be respectful and sharply dressed.

His counsel follows a recent photo that shows Zanu-PF Mashonaland West youth leader and newly-elected Affirmative Action Group (AAG) president Mike Chimombe with Mnangagwa.

In the undated photo, although recent, the political activist and businessman, is seen wearing designer-torn black jeans and a casual shirt.

"Look guys, there is a certain kind of dressing which you just can't do when you are going to meet the Head of State and President of your country. That's just disrespectful to both the man and the office. If you can't go kwatezvara wakadaro then don't for the President," Mangwana warned on Twitter.



Mangwana said Chimombe went on to upload the picture on his personal Instagram account.

Mnangagwa has been kind with people seeking to pause for photos with him.

Last year, senior Zanu-PF officials accused some people of using the photo opportunities for name-dropping purposes and soliciting for alcohol in bars and using the images to bully police and other public officials.

Commenting on the photo, exiled former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi blamed Mnangagwa's aides for allowing the man to pass through protocol without questioning his dressing.

"Problem is those that screen and allow such guests through and those who take the photos, ndonhubu! President depends on everyone doing their work but if they set him up for scorn with such company then they are not fit for purpose!"

Late former President Robert Mugabe's son Chatunga said there was nothing for Mangwana to be angry about as the president is not God.



"Dude he is just a President, not God munhu anopfeka zvaanoda," he wrote back.
@MafungaGoridhe
Replying to
@nickmangwana
mungatyira president ko vana vechikoro vamurikutumira matecher akapfeka masafety shoe nemawork suit?
@achereni

Replying to
@nickmangwana
There is nothing wrong with the dressing. Unless HE objected to the style. If he did not, vamwe mese nyararai. You are using stereotypes in your head to judge. If you people wear that always, then they can wear that. We must deal with our stereotypes!
President Havasi tezvara…haana kushama mfana uyu ….akapfeka …even president Havana kupfenyera shirt ….if there was a strict dress code masecurity aifanira kusabvumira Kuti apinde ….

ZimbabweanLivesMatter
@kayz51055613
Replying to
@nickmangwana
He is the leader of the youths, hence thats the youths dressing, so i dnt see anything wrong, Lionel Messi once visited a President in shorts and a tee, coz he iz a footballer, that's his custom wear, also it depends with the meeting was it business or casual

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

2 hrs ago | 620 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

2 hrs ago | 269 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

2 hrs ago | 509 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

5 hrs ago | 2439 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

5 hrs ago | 1154 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

5 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

5 hrs ago | 567 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

5 hrs ago | 948 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

5 hrs ago | 636 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

5 hrs ago | 121 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

5 hrs ago | 193 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

5 hrs ago | 368 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

5 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

5 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

5 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

5 hrs ago | 115 Views

Seh Calaz Ne Hu Lobengula, Too Far?

17 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Inhlokomo YeSizwe condemns Seh Calaz's unprovoked attack on the Ndebele nation

17 hrs ago | 1704 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days