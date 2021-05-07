Chiwenga wife's health deteriorates, remanded from her hospital bed

News / National

by Staff reporter

UNWELL Marry Mubaiwa, estranged wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was on Monday remanded from her hospital bed at Harare's Healthpoint facility in Belgravia as her health continues to deteriorate.Mubaiwa, who is going through a nasty divorce with her powerful husband, is battling lymphoedema, which continues to cause wounds and swelling on her lower limbs.This comes at a time her divorce case has been set for hearing before High Court judge Esther Muremba this week."She is very sick," her lawyer Douglas Coltart told NewZimbabwe.com.Beatrice Mtetwa, another of her lawyers, said the former model has been remanded to June 29 from her hospital bed.Mubaiwa was also due to appear at the Harare Magistrates' Court where she is answering to attempted murder charges.This is after she allegedly tried to kill her husband while the VP was hospitalised in South Africa sometime ago.She is also accused of assaulting her child minder, fraud and money laundering.Her trials are hanging due to her poor health.With regards to her divorce case, Mubaiwa is demanding US$40 000 as her personal monthly upkeep and US$ 500 per month for three minor children she sired with Chiwenga.According to court papers, Chiwenga had created a family Trust named Chawasarira Family Trust and Mubaiwa pleads that all assets belonging to or registered in the name of Chiwenga as at June 5 2014 and thereafter accrued to the Trust be distributed to the beneficiaries in terms of provisions of the Deed of Trust.Mubaiwa also wants her VP husband to pay the entire education expenses for the couple's children even when they go to university in future.She also wants Chiwenga to pay for the kids' annual holidays.The holidays include one fully expensed international holiday per annum at a five-star facility inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$25 000, one fully expensed regional holiday per annum at a five-star facility inclusive of spending money of not less than the equivalent of US$15 000 and one fully expensed local holiday per annum and spending money of not less than $25 000 per person among other expenses.