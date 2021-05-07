Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Beitbridge border post upgrade to cause delays for 6 weeks

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE busiest land border in Southern Africa will experience six weeks of delays as a result of an ongoing upgrade project.

Beitbridge border post, which has about 25,000 people and 500 trucks passing through daily, has been closed to non-commercial traffic since January to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The border post connects Zimbabwe and SA but also serves as the transit point for the majority of north-south trade in Southern Africa.

The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) said the "border post traffic handling capacity has been significantly impacted upon" as a result of ongoing construction work.

"This reduction in capacity is anticipated to result in significant congestion and delays in the effective passage of all traffic, particularly northbound traffic. This situation is projected to last for the next six weeks during which period construction work will be at its highest," said a statement by ZIMRA.

"While the authority continues to do its best in expediting the movement of cargo through the border post, the limitations resulting from the ongoing construction work will naturally have a negative impact on the smooth movement of the traffic."

The border post is undergoing a $300m (R4.34bn) upgrade in a public-private partnership between the Zimbabwean government and the Zimborders Consortium. SA banks, including FirstRand Bank Ltd and Standard Bank Group, also committed funding to the project.

The upgrade will be made to reduce queuing and processing delays, and new equipment and software will be installed, allowing for automated queuing and payment for trucking companies.

The border post has experienced delays and been the subject of bribery and corruption allegations for years.

Source - TimesLIVE

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman stoned to death

51 mins ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R100,000 bail for smuggling gold into SA

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Headmaster wins Zanu-PF primaries

1 hr ago | 424 Views

Parly's Chivayo meeting abandoned

1 hr ago | 272 Views

PSL season kick-off deferred

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Woman stoned to death

1 hr ago | 257 Views

Man commits suicide in police custody

1 hr ago | 389 Views

Rushwaya denies links to OR Tambo Airport gold smuggler

1 hr ago | 244 Views

Chiwenga wife's health deteriorates, remanded from her hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 661 Views

Youth Perception on Implications of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No2 on elections now and the future.

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

Egodini Project: More harm than good

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Would you eat cyanide laced oranges, why accept poisoned constitutional amendments only for some youth/women's quota clauses?

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

11 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 5661 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

13 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

13 hrs ago | 3175 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

13 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

13 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

13 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

13 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

13 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

13 hrs ago | 233 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days