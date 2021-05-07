PSL season kick-off deferred

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Premiership football season which had initially been scheduled to roll out with a knock-out tournament this weekend has been moved to May 22.Top-flight football was last played in the country in December 2019 with Covid-19 ensuring the 2020 season was frozen out.However, PSL governors resolved to resume football with a cluster tournament on May 15.A sponsor, believed to be Delta Beverages, will bankroll both the season opening tournament and the league which is pencilled to start on July 17.But, PSL has confirmed that the opening tournament, believed to be the Chibuku Super Cup, will now kick-off a week later than scheduled because the league have to finalise on sponsorship and broadcasting deals.