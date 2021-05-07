Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Parly's Chivayo meeting abandoned

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee meeting this morning was prematurely ended after a violent confrontation between MDC-T proportional representative, Ms Memory Mbondiya and Norton legislator, Mr Themba Mliswa.

The meeting was supposed to receive evidence from Intratek Holdings and Finmark concerning their contracts with Zesa Holdings on the Gwanda solar project and supply of pre-paid electricity meters respectively.

The meeting had earlier been adjourned when Intratek managing director, Mr Wicknell Chivayo was about to give evidence after Mr Mliswa said the matter could not proceed as it was pending before the courts.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman stoned to death

52 mins ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R100,000 bail for smuggling gold into SA

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Headmaster wins Zanu-PF primaries

1 hr ago | 427 Views

PSL season kick-off deferred

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Woman stoned to death

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Man commits suicide in police custody

1 hr ago | 391 Views

Beitbridge border post upgrade to cause delays for 6 weeks

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Rushwaya denies links to OR Tambo Airport gold smuggler

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Chiwenga wife's health deteriorates, remanded from her hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 663 Views

Youth Perception on Implications of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No2 on elections now and the future.

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Egodini Project: More harm than good

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Would you eat cyanide laced oranges, why accept poisoned constitutional amendments only for some youth/women's quota clauses?

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 5663 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

13 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

13 hrs ago | 3177 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

13 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

13 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

13 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

13 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

13 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

13 hrs ago | 233 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days