Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwean man gets R100,000 bail for smuggling gold into SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 33-year-old Zimbabwean man who was yesterday arrested while smuggling gold worth R11 million into South Africa has been granted R100 000 bail by a Kempton Park Regional Court, in Gauteng province.

Tashinga Nyasha Masinire is facing charges of contravening the Customs Act 91 of 1964 and Precious Metals Act 37 of 2005 respectively.

Masinire was arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team on Saturday afternoon soon after landing at OR Tambo International Airport.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Philani Kwalase said Masinire was remanded to July 1 for trial.

"The alleged gold smuggler, a Zimbabwean Tishinga Nyasha Masinire was granted bail of R100 000 with stringent conditions (not to leave South Africa and to report at nearest SAPS police stations three times per week) and the matter was remanded to the 1st July 2021 for further investigations," he said.

Lt Col Nkwalase said upon arrival at the airport, Masinire was requested to scan his luggage at the international arrivals Customs section of the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

He said 23 pieces of gold were allegedly found on his luggage and it was established that he had not declared his goods and neither did he have a permit to transport the mineral.

"The Hawks were called to effect the arrest and further investigate. The preliminary investigation by the Hawks revealed that the suspect travelled from Harare to Johannesburg, South Africa," said Lt Col Nkwalase.

He said the gold contraband had since been seized.



Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman stoned to death

52 mins ago | 268 Views

Headmaster wins Zanu-PF primaries

1 hr ago | 429 Views

Parly's Chivayo meeting abandoned

1 hr ago | 274 Views

PSL season kick-off deferred

1 hr ago | 76 Views

Woman stoned to death

1 hr ago | 262 Views

Man commits suicide in police custody

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Beitbridge border post upgrade to cause delays for 6 weeks

1 hr ago | 148 Views

Rushwaya denies links to OR Tambo Airport gold smuggler

1 hr ago | 246 Views

Chiwenga wife's health deteriorates, remanded from her hospital bed

2 hrs ago | 665 Views

Youth Perception on Implications of the Constitutional Amendment Bill No2 on elections now and the future.

6 hrs ago | 436 Views

Egodini Project: More harm than good

7 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Would you eat cyanide laced oranges, why accept poisoned constitutional amendments only for some youth/women's quota clauses?

8 hrs ago | 530 Views

'Zanu-PF seeks to reclaim all MDC Alliance seats'

11 hrs ago | 1651 Views

Zanu-PF has no appetite for creating one-party state, claims Ziyambi

11 hrs ago | 711 Views

Kindness Paradza's militia in violent clashes with fellow Zanu-PF youths

11 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Mangwana fumes as Zanu-PF youth leader shows up 'inappropriately dressed' to meet Mnangagwa

11 hrs ago | 5663 Views

Mnangagwa jets off to Botswana

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Police launch probe into Mwonzora

13 hrs ago | 4246 Views

Chamisa's MDC targets 6 million voters

13 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance speak on ANC chaos

13 hrs ago | 3178 Views

Factional war erupts in MLF after leadership dissolution

13 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Zapu hails Zulu Royal Kingdom for naming new king

13 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Experts call for Kazungula-style strategy as Beitbridge expands

13 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Mnangagwa has the power, now what?

13 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Election puts to test character of leadership

13 hrs ago | 278 Views

'Zanu-PF policies attractive to MDC-T'

13 hrs ago | 464 Views

8 million Zimbabweans in need of assistance, says Unicef

13 hrs ago | 340 Views

Bosso gets new gunman

13 hrs ago | 678 Views

Zimbabwe, Zambia struggle to reclaim assets in South Africa

13 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zupco gives in to rural buses, urban taxis demands

13 hrs ago | 2785 Views

Zimbabwe's Chipfumbu wins EFC bantamweight title

13 hrs ago | 294 Views

Zimbabwean man nabbed at airport with R11m in gold pieces

13 hrs ago | 885 Views

Mnangagwa signs Manpower Act into law

13 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Stalingrad antics frustrate course of justice

13 hrs ago | 233 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days