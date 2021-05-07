Woman stoned to death

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

A woman from Gweru Gladys Frank(52) was found dead with her head crushed with huge stones at a footpath near Gweru Megawatt complex yesterday.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Emmanuel Mashoko confirmed the case."Police attended the scene discovered that the head of the deceased had serious injuries indicating her attackers could have used huge stones and concrete blocks to crush her head," he said.He added that investigations into the murder case were underway.