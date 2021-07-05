Chingoma ready for 2023 elections

News / National

by Edward Tapfumaneyi and Simbarashe Sithole

The Zimbabwe Industrial and Technological Reform (ZITER) party president Daniel Chingoma has embarked on a 2023 presidential election campaign.

The aspiring president is confident of a landslide victory in the much anticipated election after reportedly registering a 20 000 party membership countrywide so far.Campaign graffiti is already in place at Mbudzi roundabout on roadside pillars and on the popular Great Zimbabwe look alike stonework where the engineer is based.In an interview with Bulawayo24.com yesterday Chingoma said, "We are ready for the elections and you can see that we have started our campaigns early so that we archive better political mileage and attract adequate support and funding. Since we are disadvantaged when it comes to media coverage, we appear in the papers once in a while so we've started early since we are expecting to garner the majority vote."Chingoma said if voted in power he is willing to extend an olive branch for dialogue."If we win the elections in 2023, I wouldn't mind to dialogue with losing candidates. I won't have a problem in working together with Zanu PF towards building a better Zimbabwe, their expertise from ruling the country for 40 years is needed," he said.Chingoma had no kind words for Harare City Council's own going demolitions saying his government will rectify the problem."I also suffered the same fate but I don't believe there is anything called a Zimbabwean squatter here in Zimbabwe. This is our land we fought for it, people only need to be managed, if the government identifies people occupying land illegally I think they have to regularize."My government will ensure that informal traders are given the necessary support to sustain their families," he added."The economic challenges in Zimbabwe do not need foreign investors. Indigenous people can make our economy better."ZITER did not participate in the 2018 harmonized elections because they did not file their papers with the nomination court on time. Chingoma said the early campaign is meant to ensure adequate preparation for the plebiscite.