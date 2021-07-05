News / National
BREAKING: 20 killed in car crash
05 Jul 2021 at 21:22hrs | Views
Twenty people were killed this afternoon after a Toyota Granvia vehicle burst a tyre and collided head-on with a Toyota Wish at the 61 km peg along the Masvingo-Mbalabala Road near Chitova Business Centre.
Police said 18 people died on the spot while two others died on admission to hospital.
Three people were injured and taken to Zvishavane Hospital.
Police said 18 people died on the spot while two others died on admission to hospital.
Three people were injured and taken to Zvishavane Hospital.
Source - the herald