Ministry official arrested for issuing out 350 motor vehicle import licenses

by Staff reporter

ZACC has arrested a Ministry of Industry and Commerce Licence Clerk Andrew Matevere for issuing out 350 motor vehicle import licenses to importers of second hand that did not qualify under the recently gazetted SI89 of 2021.



He appeared in Court & was denied bail#NoToCorruption pic.twitter.com/Osqi5UrAGl— Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (@ZACConline) July 5, 2021

