Human skeleton found covered with a blanket

by Simbarashe Sithole

Police in Mashonaland Central province are investigations a matter in which a human skeleton was found covered with blankets in Rushinga.

Sources close to investigations said the skeleton was found on Monday by a passerby."We received a report of sudden death in Rushinga from Canias Makoto (58) who found a human skeleton covered with a blanket at an abandoned homestead in Rushinga," said the police."We attended the scene and investigations are on going under RRB number 4768069 at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Rushinga.