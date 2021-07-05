News / National
Human skeleton found covered with a blanket
Police in Mashonaland Central province are investigations a matter in which a human skeleton was found covered with blankets in Rushinga.
Sources close to investigations said the skeleton was found on Monday by a passerby.
"We received a report of sudden death in Rushinga from Canias Makoto (58) who found a human skeleton covered with a blanket at an abandoned homestead in Rushinga," said the police.
"We attended the scene and investigations are on going under RRB number 4768069 at Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Rushinga.
