Explosive fragments kill illegal miner

by Simbarashe Sithole
An illegal miner in Mazowe was yesterday killed by explosive fragments while panning for gold.

Tafadzwa Gunzvenzve (31) of Seke Chitungwiza  died at Bernham mine  in a 150 metres deep  shaft after arranging explosives in the shaft and he was hit by fragments of the explosives after a blast and died on the spot.

Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.

The police warned illegal miners to regularise their mining activities and avoid illegal use of explosives.

"We are urging illegal miners to regularise their operations and avoid illegal use or storage of explosives," Dhliwayo said.

