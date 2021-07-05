Explosive fragments kill illegal miner

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

By Simbarashe SitholeAn illegal miner in Mazowe was yesterday killed by explosive fragments while panning for gold.Tafadzwa Gunzvenzve (31) of Seke Chitungwiza died at Bernham mine in a 150 metres deep shaft after arranging explosives in the shaft and he was hit by fragments of the explosives after a blast and died on the spot.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo confirmed the case.The police warned illegal miners to regularise their mining activities and avoid illegal use of explosives."We are urging illegal miners to regularise their operations and avoid illegal use or storage of explosives," Dhliwayo said.FeedbackTwitter@ simbasithoWhatsApp+27 61 028 2354