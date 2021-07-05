News / National
Explosive fragments kill illegal miner
05 Jul 2021 at 21:59hrs | Views
By Simbarashe Sithole
An illegal miner in Mazowe was yesterday killed by explosive fragments while panning for gold.
Tafadzwa Gunzvenzve (31) of Seke Chitungwiza died at Bernham mine in a 150 metres deep shaft after arranging explosives in the shaft and he was hit by fragments of the explosives after a blast and died on the spot.
The police warned illegal miners to regularise their mining activities and avoid illegal use of explosives.
"We are urging illegal miners to regularise their operations and avoid illegal use or storage of explosives," Dhliwayo said.
Feedback
Twitter@ simbasitho
WhatsApp+27 61 028 2354
Source - Byo24news