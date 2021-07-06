Accounts documents burnt at Kwekwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storeroom containing accounting records for Kwekwe city was on Sunday night gutted by fire, a day before the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works appointed a commission of inquiry into issues of corruption at the local authority.The suspected case of arson, which residents said could have been an inside job meant to conceal evidence, is now under police investigation.Kwekwe mayor, Councillor Angeline Kasipo, said they were still waiting for investigations into the matter."It is true that our storeroom caught fire," she said. "At this moment we are not sure what caused the fire. Let's wait for the investigations first then we can comment further."A team appointed by Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo is already at Town House investigating issues to do with funds availed under devolution and from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration.The investigation team is also looking into allegations of corruption by the city officials.