Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tobacco auction floors face collapse

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 10:30hrs | Views
FEARS of a potential collapse of Zimbabwe's tobacco auction system mounted last week, with official data indicating that auction floors were trailing way behind revenues earned by contracting firms at the end of last months.

Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) data indicated that of the US$487 million earned by the industry by June 30, US$455 million was pocketed by contracting firms, most of which are foreign players who repatriate funds back to their countries.

Tobacco auction floors had earned a paltry US$32,5 million during the period.

This development has already sent shock waves in Zimbabwe's farming industry, which had relied on the auction model for decades.

Zimbabwe has three auction floors, namely Premier, Tobacco Sales floor and Boka, which are all facing a bleak future.

Tobacco experts say the only way to save the auction system from collapse would entail banks increasing lending to farmers and reduce over-reliance on contractors.

Previously a preserve for largescale farmers, tobacco farming has been embraced by smallholder farmers following the land reform programme in 2000.

But the TIMB data indicated that despite the near crisis rocking auction floors, farmers selling through the system were earning more than those shipping contracted tobacco to their funders.

The TIMB data showed that auction floor prices averaged US $2,82 per kg during the review period, compared to US$2,75 per kg offered by contract buyers.

Tobacco Association of Zimbabwe president George Seremwe told NewsDay Business yesterday that the auction system was being supported by competition.

"Better prices were good at this year's auction floor because a lot of real buyers came to the auction and there was good competition," he said.

"We still have surrogate contractors suppressing prices for their own margins, thereby short-changing farmers. That is why tobacco fetched lower prices with contractors."

The tobacco contract system made its debut in 2004 after the domestic market struggled to secure funding, and has gained traction over the years, taking over about 95% market share this year.

Auction floors dominated tobacco market share before 2004.

But this market share has declined to about 5%, from 76,8% seventeen years ago.

The TIMB said 177,2 million kg of the golden leaf had been delivered by June 30, compared to 151 million kg during the same period last year.

Cabinet recently announced that it was putting in place a tobacco value chain transformation Strategy to localise funding and increase value addition before the next farming season.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

39 mins ago | 190 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

39 mins ago | 190 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

48 mins ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 112 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 94 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4889 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days