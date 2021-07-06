Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Bulawayo COVID-19 centres overwhelmed'

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 10:31hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT has expressed concern over an increase in the number of patients at COVID-19 facilities in Bulawayo, which has resulted in shortages of beds and oxygen at most city health centres.

Bulawayo Metropolitan Affairs minister Judith Ncube, who is also chairperson of the provincial COVID-19 taskforce told Southern Eye yesterday that COVID-19 facilities such as Thorngrove, United Bulawayo and Mpilo hospitals had run out of space for new admissions.

"As a taskforce, we have been doing all we can to raise awareness on COVID-19, but the situation now is very hard for government to manage it. People need to adhere to the World Health Organization policies
so as to curb the spread of COVID-19," Ncube said.

"We are engaged in discussions with people in the health sector to try and find ways of creating space to manage the situation. Our plan is to engage churches to provide more space to accommodate patients because we have been working together ever since this pandemic emerged."

Council health services director Edwin Sibanda recently told State media that the city's health facilities were running out of space, adding that patients now had to share oxygen points, which was not ideal.

He said the situation could be worse in the coming few days as UBH's Old Bartley Memorial was also fast filling up.

"Thorngrove has filled up because from a designated capacity of 28 beds, we have 34 patients admitted, which has seen us having patients sharing oxygen points, which in itself is far from being ideal," Sibanda said.

"What is worrying is that UBH is also filling up, which if it happens, will surely point to a crisis."

UBH, which has a designated capacity to take in 42 COVID-19 patients, on Friday already had 40 patients booked in, with nine severe cases, while four patients are in the intensive care unit.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom (UK-Aid) has injected over US$80 000 towards capacitating the Plumtree and Beitbridge COVID-19 quarantine centres set up to fight the spread of the respiratory virus at the country's border towns.

This was revealed yesterday by the Zimbabwe Christian Alliance (ZCA), which is the implementing partner.

ZCA executive director Useni Sibanda said the money was used to acquire and fit solar systems and water pumps at the facilities.

"We were experiencing challenges whereby many people were sent to quarantine centres, but water would run out. We also gave those quarantined some blankets and hospital mattresses," Sibanda said.

Matabeleland South provincial epidemiology and disease control officer Andrew Muza recently said Beitbridge and Plumtree quarantine centres accounted for 10 COVID-19 cases per week out of an average of 5 000 people that pass through the border posts weekly.

Matabeleland South province is the transit zone for citizens travelling between Zimbabwe, South Africa and Botswana.

Source - newsday

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

39 mins ago | 191 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

39 mins ago | 191 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

48 mins ago | 210 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 154 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 112 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 94 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

1 hr ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1839 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 511 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days