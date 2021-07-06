MDC Alliance activists trial in false start

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE trial of MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe and her co-accused Cecilia Chimbiri, Takudzwa Ngadziore and Tapiwa Chiriga on allegations of flouting COVID-19 regulations failed to kick off yesterday as the State indicated it was yet to record statements from some key witnesses.Magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure postponed the matter to August 6 to give the State ample time to complete its investigations.The activists are accused of breaching COVID-19 safety protocols after they addressed a Press conference on March 5 this year following the arrest of fellow party member Makomborero Haruzivishe. Their lawyer Jeremiah Bhamu consented to the postponement, but threatened to apply for refusal of further remand on the next remand appearance.