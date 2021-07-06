Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Marry Mubaiwa's trial moved to September

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 10:35hrs | Views
VICE-PRESIDENT Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa's trial on attempted murder and moneylaundering charges has been deferred to September 7 after her lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa indicated yesterday that the former model was still unfit to stand trial.

"The trial has been postponed again to September 7, 2021 because she is still not well. She is no longer hospitalised, but is unable to go through trial now," Mtetwa said.

The former model is battling lymphoedema (swelling of limbs) at a time when she is also battling several court battles after Chiwenga filed several criminal allegations against her in 2019 following their fallout.

Apart from the divorce and criminal cases, she has been fighting for custody of her three children, who have remained under Chiwenga's custody for over a year.

She is also accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was hospitalised in South Africa, and allegedly forging his signatures in a bid to formalise her marriage to the Vice-President.

The State also accuses her of assaulting her children's minder, Delight Munyoro soon after her fallout with Chiwenga.

Source - newsday

