Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe gold deliveries in massive surge

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 10:37hrs | Views
GOLD deliveries to Fidelity Printers and Refineries (Fidelity) by small-scale miners increased by more 1 000kgs in June compared to May deliveries, the Reserve Bank Governor (RBZ) John Mangudya said Monday.

Giving oral evidence before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Environment, Climate and Tourism, Mangudya said Zimbabwe's sole buyer and exporter of bullion, reported massive 128% increase in June alone from the small scale miners.

He said the gold deliveries last month were 1 798,8/kg compared to 783/kg in May. He added that government higher deliveries were expected as government was working on registering all artisanal miners.

This, he said, would make it easier for state authorities to monitor the small-scale miners' and for them to have access government loans.

"Artisanal miners this June produced 1 798.8kg and in May they contributed 783.8kg, an increase of more than one tonne in gold output. This is highly commendable," he said.

"They must be given resources and the government wants to register all of them so that they can easily be monitored, and we know who they are. Those not registered will not benefit from government loans and will not be allowed to do any mining activities," Mangudya said.

Ironically, senior Fidelity management last week told the same committee that they were unhappy with the low gold deliveries to the RBZ's subsidiary and were struggling to come up with measures to curb the rampant smuggling of the mineral of the country due to several operational loopholes.

During Monday's meeting with Mangudya, the MPs also expressed disappointment on several issues, including child labour in the mining sector and land degradation.

Zanu-PF Mberengwa North legislator Tafanana Zhou told Mangudya Zimbabweans were losing confidence in Fidelity's operations because it was renewing gold-buying licences to criminals who were smuggling the mineral out of the country.

MDC Alliance MP Ruth Labode also asked the RBZ boss if the miners selling gold regularly to the RBZ were being considered to access mortgages in foreign currency.

"Can you tell us governor, have you seen an increase in gold being taken to Fidelity Printers, and have you considered making sure that those who sell gold to Fidelity regularly are considered for United States Dollars (USD) mortgages in the banks because they are not," querried.

Zanu-PF MP Lilian Zemura raised complaints over how artisanal miners were causing land degradation by digging for the precious mineral even in their own backyards, and rivers.

"Have you planned for any remedies to deal with this? We no longer have rivers. The whole country is all gullies. What are you doing to stop all this mess? The rate at which land degradation is taking place cannot continue," said Zemura.

In response Mangudya said: "Yes, your concerns are acknowledged. We are putting policies that protect both the miners and the environment. On child labour issues, no child has ever delivered gold to Fidelity Printers so far," he added.

Source - newzimbabwe

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

40 mins ago | 193 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

40 mins ago | 193 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

49 mins ago | 212 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 95 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4891 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2475 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 223 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 326 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 338 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 618 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1141 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2512 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days