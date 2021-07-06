Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WIGA holds Women Leadership Masterclasses

by Agencies
06 Jul 2021 at 15:22hrs | Views
Women in Governance and Accounting (WIGA) is to hold Women Leadership Masterclasses beginning this month, targeting women from all professions and backgrounds who want to prepare themselves for leadership and board appointments.

The masterclasses, which will be certified by the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe (ICSAZ), are to be conducted as a follow-up to WIGA's first webinar, which was held on Wednesday last week.

In her address to the well-attended webinar, WIGA chairperson Avilla Goba stressed the importance of women who are aspiring to become board members knowing what selection panels look for when choosing company directors and those to be appointed to leadership positions.

"It is important for women who are aspiring to obtain board appointments to know the attributes that selection panels for leadership positions and board appointments consider," Dr Goba said.

She called on researchers to explore whether leadership and board diversity contribute to the transformation of companies into more sustainable, valuable and responsible entities in order to make a case for diversity that delivers.

WIGA was established in November last year as a chapter of ICSAZ to bring together professional women in governance and accounting from diverse professional disciplines to share their insights and experiences and position themselves for leadership.

The theme of last week's webinar was 'Women on Boards in Zimbabwe: A WIGA Stocktaking Talk'.

The webinar moderator, Mrs Esther Muchenje-Mandizvidza, told webinar participants that the global Chartered Governance Institute, ICSAZ's parent body, had released a thought provoking report entitled 'Women in the Boardroom: An International Governance Stocktake in 2021'.

The report had concluded that the last decade had seen an improvement in board member gender diversity but that change was slow.

"The improvement in board gender diversity was noted as being most successful in statutory boards and in countries where there is political will for gender diversity, like we have witnessed in Zimbabwe," she said.

Among the presenters at last week's webinar were Dr Rossane Hawarden, the New Zealand representative on the CGI Global Thought Leadership Group, Ms Thokozile Ruzvidzo, director of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa's Poverty and Social Policy Division, and Ambassador Gertrude Takawira, former Ambassador of Zimbabwe to Zambia and Permanent Representative to Comesa.


Source - Agencies

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 195 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 195 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

50 mins ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 95 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1142 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days