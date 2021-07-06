Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldier supplied bullets to Harare robbery gang, court hears

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 18:21hrs | Views
Four alleged armed robbers charged with murder on Monday were supplied ammunition by a 35-year-old soldier, a court has been told.

Zvidozvashe Dzuda, 35, a section officer in the ordinance directorate of the Zimbabwe National Army, was held without bail on Tuesday following a brief appearance before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

The National Prosecuting Authority charged him with several counts of armed robbery, theft and illegal supply of ammunition.

Dzuda is accused of participating in an armed robbery at Gateway High School in March during which US$250,000 was stolen after a safe was blown up.

He was arrested at the Kuwadzana roundabout in Harare on Saturday before police also separately nabbed Valentine Mutasa, Godfrey Josi, Juliet Gavaza and Peter Mushipe.

Two other suspects – Richard Mutanga and Benjamin Musasa – died in hospital after being shot by detectives.

One gang member named as Decide Rice escaped arrest, according to police.

Police are linking the gang to a string of armed robberies in and around Harare, which netted them over US$500,000.

On one of the counts, Dzuda and his gang allegedly robbed one Tapera Foya and his wife of US$20,000 on March 10 this year.

On June 15, he was allegedly part of a gang that robbed Chinese cannabis farmer Weng Dong of US$22,000 after an exchange of gunfire.

Acting in concert with others, he is also accused of robbing a Waterfalls family of US$51,000 on October 7 last year after tying up a man and his wife.

Dzuda and his accomplices also face more than eight counts of armed robbery charges.

Prosecutors say all the ammunition used by the robbers was stolen by Dzuda from the Zimbabwe National Army.

Source - zimlive

