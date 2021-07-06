Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Landlord fatally stabbed by tenant

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 18:22hrs | Views
A 22-year-old Kwekwe property owner was stabbed to death by his tenant following an altercation over rent.

Police confirmed the death of Prayer Banda of Mbizo 18 in Kwekwe after he was stabbed by Victor Moyo (24).

The incident occurred in Mbizo 18 around 2am on Monday.

"We are investigating a case of murder of a 22-year-old man who died after being stabbed once with a knife by a tenant," said Midlands Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

"Circumstances are that the now deceased, Banda of Mbizo 18, Kwekwe arrived home in the early hours of the morning. He forced open a tenant's bedroom door ordering him to vacate the room,' he said.

A misunderstanding ensued and the now deceased produced a knife in an attempt to stab the tenant.

"The now deceased was overpowered and disarmed. Moyo used the same knife to stab the now deceased leading to him bleeding profusely," said Inspector Mahoko.

Banda tried to seek assistance from his neighbours but collapsed and died before he could get any assistance.

The matter was reported to police and his body was ferried to Kwekwe General Hospital Mortuary where it awaits post-mortem.

Moyo was arrested and is assisting police with investigations.

Inspector Mahoko appealed to members of the public to solve disputes amicably.

"We appeal to members of the public to avoid violence. Common sense should always prevail in determining ways of handling disputes," he said.

Source - chronicle

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 200 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 200 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

50 mins ago | 215 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 95 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 247 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4893 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 327 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1142 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days