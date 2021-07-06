Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa hails China

by Staff reporter
06 Jul 2021 at 18:24hrs | Views
Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the Chinese Government for assisting Zimbabwe in infrastructure development and also mitigating the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the World Political Parties summit that was virtually hosted by the Chinese ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Mnangagwa said relations between the two countries have grown from strength to strength since 1980.

"The excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China have been steadily growing since independence. The relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018, during my state visit to China".

The ruling party Zanu-PF, the President Mnangagwa said, supports Government in boosting cooperation with China in a number of areas to promote shared prosperity and well being of the people.

Source - the herald

Get latest news by email:
Must Read

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 204 Views

Kwazulu Natal - KZN protests live coverage #KZNShutDown #FreeJacobZuma

41 mins ago | 204 Views

South African media condemned for 'censorship' as KZN protesters burn trucks

51 mins ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF USA urges diasporans to vote

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe to reach Covid-19 herd immunity by December

1 hr ago | 104 Views

3 Zimbabweans, 1 South African in trouble over illegal chrome deal

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Vaccines run out in Gweru

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Chimonyo declared national hero

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Warriors fight back to draw

1 hr ago | 113 Views

66 SA deportees test COVID-19 positive

1 hr ago | 95 Views

ZANU PF DCC member misrepresents supporters as advocate

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Econet Wireless wins back-to-back Top Companies Award for 2021

8 hrs ago | 248 Views

KwaZulu Natal is burning, businesses shut due to protest action

10 hrs ago | 4894 Views

Jacob Zuma is receiving the politics of justice

10 hrs ago | 1456 Views

AmaZulu stadium in deplorable state

10 hrs ago | 754 Views

13 Zimbabwean footballers feature on Fifa21

10 hrs ago | 866 Views

Boss 'pimps out' married maid

10 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Dead man's spirit (mis) leads family in search

10 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Ndewere takes Mnangagwa to court

10 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Chamisa's MDC says Mnangagwa, Mswati are twins

10 hrs ago | 513 Views

Rights 'defenders' tell chiefs to 'stay in your lane'

10 hrs ago | 224 Views

City cremator accumulates R1m storage debt in SA

10 hrs ago | 259 Views

BCC hails residents for paying bills

10 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mphoko trial moved to August

10 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Many COVID-19 deaths unreported'

10 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Defer schools opening'

10 hrs ago | 627 Views

Pelandaba residents fret over burst sewer

10 hrs ago | 53 Views

Teen kills friend, tries to hang self

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Bosso negotiate with players' landlords

10 hrs ago | 178 Views

Dembare boss faces fraud charges

10 hrs ago | 117 Views

Victims sad Chimonyo died without facing gukurahundi genocide justice

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chimonyo: Gukurahundi follows him to the grave

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Illicit financial flaws daunt RBZ

10 hrs ago | 168 Views

'Zanu-PF indiscipline fuels Covid-19 cases'

10 hrs ago | 138 Views

Boost for Sables' WC bid

10 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mthuli Ncube walks tightrope

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Padenga delists, heads for VFEX

10 hrs ago | 69 Views

Govt dithers over radar acquisition

10 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa mourns Lt Gen Chimonyo

12 hrs ago | 619 Views

Three changes in Warriors starting lineup to face Malawi

12 hrs ago | 541 Views

Zimbabwe is winning over Covid-19 battle, says Mnangagwa

12 hrs ago | 536 Views

How I first met Sir Richard Branson - by Strive Masiyiwa

13 hrs ago | 1142 Views

No replacement for Mnangagwa - Zivhu

14 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Zimbabwe reports 2,156 new COVID-19 infections, 56 deaths

24 hrs ago | 2749 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days