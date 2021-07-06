Mnangagwa hails China

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF First Secretary President Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the Chinese Government for assisting Zimbabwe in infrastructure development and also mitigating the impact of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe.Speaking at the World Political Parties summit that was virtually hosted by the Chinese ruling party, the Communist Party of China (CPC), President Mnangagwa said relations between the two countries have grown from strength to strength since 1980."The excellent bilateral relations between Zimbabwe and China have been steadily growing since independence. The relationship was elevated to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2018, during my state visit to China".The ruling party Zanu-PF, the President Mnangagwa said, supports Government in boosting cooperation with China in a number of areas to promote shared prosperity and well being of the people.